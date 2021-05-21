Obituary: Ethel H. Wagner

Ethel H. Wagner, 86, of Fleming passed away at her home on Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was born on March 6, 1935, in Washington County, Ohio.

Ethel was a graduate of Lowell High School and attended Marietta College. She was a good farm wife and loved working on the farm. She also enjoyed cooking and sewing and making special birthday cakes.

In 1956, she married Merle Wagner who preceded her in death in 2014. Surviving are her children, Joan Southhall (Claude) and Roger Stollar, grandson Kenley Stollar, brother Jim (Gloria) Hagar.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Janice Stollar, brother Jack Hagar and sister Betty Barnette.

Acting according to her wishes, she will be cremated. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and messages of sympathy may e-mailed to: Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

Special “thank you” to Amedysis Hospice and all caregivers who took great care of Ethel.

