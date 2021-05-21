Obituary: George Edward Corbitt

George Edward Corbitt, 81, of Washington, WV, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born April 23, 1940, in Parkersburg, a son of the late George Jeffers and Ruby Kathleen Life Corbitt.

George was a 1958 graduate of Parkersburg High School and was an U.S. Army Veteran where he received the good conduct and sharpshooter medals. He retired after 24 years of service with AGA Gas as an operator. George was a charter member of The Independent Baptist Church in Vienna and he enjoyed gardening and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Talbott Corbitt; two children, John (Kris) Corbitt of Little Hocking, OH and Carolyn (Eric) Cain of Trenton, MI; one sister, Sue (Dave) Coutu of Aylett, VA; three brothers, Bob (Linda) Corbitt of Cutler, OH, Paul (Judy) Corbitt of Little Hocking, OH and Jim (Sherry) Corbitt of Marietta, OH; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Corbitt, Morgan Corbitt, Kayla Runyon (Nathan) and Austin Cain; and two great-grandchildren, Ryder and Harper Runyon.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Elder and Pastor Robert May officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Sunset Memory Gardens where military graveside rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #15.

Online condolences can be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

