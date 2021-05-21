Openings of several Vienna businesses weeks away

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Much like other cities, Vienna has seen a number of major retailers close their doors in recent years.

They include Sears, KMart, and Elder Beerman.

But new businesses have been coming-and are coming-to replace the old ones.

With a few weeks, the Christian retailer Mardel will open next door to Hobby Lobby. Nearby, a Jersey Mike’s sub shop will open. All three are located at the former KMart plaza.

A new location for Wings, Etc, is now under construction, as is a Chipotle restaurant.

“I think the customer has come to realize that Vienna has a lot to offer,” says Mayor Randy Rapp. “And so, when we lose a business, we gain one, We’ve been very fortunate over the years that we’ve had a very stable retail environment.”

Earlier this year, several stores opened in Grand Central Mall, where the former Sears store is located. They include a relocated T.J. Maxx, PetSmart, Home Goods, and Ross, the latter set to open later this month.

Mayor Rapp says the city is heavily involved in bringing the businesses to town.

“If you’re a big enough company, we do have incentives where we’ll postpone your B&O taxes for up to three years. We try to make it an inviting situation.”

And efforts are currently under way to replace Ruby Tuesday and Men’s Wearhouse, two stores that closed in 2020.

