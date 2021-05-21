Parkersburg Area Community Foundation raises $505 thousand from Give Local MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation finished their recent “Give Local MOV” fundraiser.

The organization put up $505 thousand in this campaign. Beating their mark of $460 thousand in 2020.

They also saw an increase in the different organizations that took part, as 60 different partners came to donate in large amounts. Some even as far out as Texas and Rhode Island.

Officials say that this increase in generosity is something much-needed after everything that has gone on during 2020.

“Even during a difficult time and during a pandemic, our community is still a charitable bunch. And they want to help our region better itself, and try to get through this difficult time,” says PACF’s Development and Communications Officer, Julie Posey.

The spring 2021 Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates grant recipients are:

Belpre Performing Arts Boosters - $5,650 for band instrument replacement

Boys and Girls Club of Washington County - $16,000 for gymnasium renovations

Cairo Volunteer Fire Department - $7,500 for personal protective equipment for firefighters

Calhoun County Livestock Program - $1,000 for facility upgrades

Camden Clark Foundation - $23,000 to replace chemotherapy treatment chairs with new medical-grade chairs

Children of Promise in Action - $5,000 for facility updates and to provide recreational services for Ritchie County youth

Children’s Home Society - $15,500 for the Transitional Living Program to provide support services to youth who are experiencing homelessness

Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley - $8,000 for operating support

Colonial House - $800 to purchase an outdoor storage shed

Consumer Credit Counseling Services - $5,000 to support a financial literacy program for individuals in active recovery from substance use disorders

East Wood Volunteer Fire Department - $6,460 to replace outdated equipment

Ely Chapman Education Foundation - $6,000 for STEAM activities during the Sensational Summer Camp

Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department - $8,975 to purchase a mobile radio repeater and emergency pagers

Little Kanawha Area Development Corporation - $2,000 to purchase equipment for a mobile business support project

Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home - $10,000 for office and facility renovations

Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center - $7,858 to replace and update seating and blood draw chairs in the laboratory department

Nazareth Farm - $10,250 to support the costs of a new truck and supply barn

Oil, Gas and Industrial Historical Association - $9,000 to refurbish windows for the Oil and Gas Museum

Parents and Friends of the Hearing Impaired - $3,150 to provide hearing aids to low income individuals with hearing impairments

Parkersburg Art Center - $9,000 to install fire suppression system

Recovery Point - $15,000 to support upgrades and increase capacity at the Parkersburg facility

Ritchie County Family Resource Network - $8,000 to establish a food pantry

Ritchie County High School - $1,200 to support teacher professional development

Roane County Committee on Aging - $6,800 to assist with roof replacement for Amma Senior Center

TEAM for West Virginia Children - $5,000 for the “Our Babies: Safe and Sound” to provide education about infant safe sleep and abusive head trauma prevention

The Doddridge County Starting Points Center - $7,500 to expand the emergency food pantry

The Education Alliance - $10,336 to provide training and resources for AmeriCorps mentors to integrate mental health best practices into mentoring program

University of Charleston - $5,000 to produce a documentary on Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett

Upper West Fork CAP - $2,325 for parking lot upgrade

Voices for Children Foundation/CASA - $11,000 for operating support

Washington County Career Center - $15,000 to purchase an Anatomage machine for instruction in medical courses

Washington United Methodist Church - $1,400 to support the food pantry

West Virginia Central Bee Keepers - $2,000 to support efforts to increase the bee population

West Virginia Health Right - $6,500 to support the mobile dental unit’s services in Roane County

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra – Parkersburg - $1,000 to support the upcoming “diverse and successful symphonies” series

Williamstown Middle/High School - $7,000 to replace band equipment

Wirt County Committee on Aging - $10,000 for kitchen remodeling and upgrades

WV Extension Family Nutrition Program - $6,250 to provide produce markets at Wood County schools

WVU Foundation- Children’s Vision Rehabilitation Program - $5,250 to provide assessments and equipment to children in the Parkersburg area with vision impairments

