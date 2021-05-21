Sudden rise in temperatures can cause roads to buckle

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says the sudden rise in temperatures is what caused a portion of Interstate 77 in Washington County to buckle earlier this week.

ODOT says roads are at risk of buckling when temperatures quickly go from cool to hot.

“When we get hot temperatures, things expand,” Matt Bruning, Press Secretary for Ohio Department of Transportation, explained. “What happens is when we see these warmer temperatures, the concrete will expand. If it doesn’t have enough space to expand as far as it needs to go, that’s when we see things break, rupture, like it did.”

Because it is difficult to predict when or where a road will buckle, ODOT has some tips for drivers.

“Drivers should always be paying attention to the road ahead, and certainly that I think that is part of the message here,” Bruning said. “Make sure you are paying attention. If you see something like this happen or any kind of pavement default, whether it be this or anything that could impact travel, make sure you are slowing down and try to avoid that as best you can without putting other motorists or yourself in danger.”

If a driver does encounter a buckled road, they can let ODOT know by filing a damage report on its website.

