Washington County man sentenced for head-on fatal crash

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Todd Baucher
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A New Matamoras man is sentenced for a 2019 accident that left one person dead.

Joseph Barnes was sentenced Friday by Washington County Common Pleas Judge Mark Karenyi to five years in prison.

Barnes, then 25, was the driver of 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, that went left of center on Ohio route 260 and struck a vehicle driven by Robert Ryan, age 87, of Graysville, Ohio head on.

Barnes was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital for serious injuries. Ryan succumbed to his injuries sustained as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Barnes was indicted in 2020 by the Washington County Grand Jury on 6 counts, including 3 counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and 2 counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation raises $505 thousand from Give Local MOV
