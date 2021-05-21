Advertisement

West Virginia Association for Justice presents awards

By Hannah Stutler
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Association for Justice presented a few awards Friday afternoon.

Wood County attorney David Sims was presented with the 2020 Stanley Preiser Member of the Year award. He was recognized for his dedication and hard work and said he was honored for the recognition.

“For those who don’t know who Stanley Preiser was, he was a great lawyer,” Sims said. “To have my name associated with him is a tremendous honor. He fought for the rights of victims. He fought for the right to jury trials, a right guaranteed by the 7th amendment. He did a great job, and I am to be associated with him.”

The association also presented its 2020 Advocate for Justice awards to David Pentz and Beth Crowder. The two were recognized for their commitment to stand up for their property rights and the rights of all West Virginia property owners.

