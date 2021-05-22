Local EMS worker was inspired to serve after witnessing medical emergency

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - National EMS Week is coming to a close but the work of first responders is never truly over.

WTAP spoke with a local ambulance services manager about what it means to work in the field of emergency medicine.

Shawn Marshall has worked at WVU Medicine Camden Clark for almost 10 years. He started in volunteer services, worked his way up to an EMT position, then a paramedic, and recently the manager for ambulance services.

Every day is a busy day for Marshall.

He said, “We’re pretty much go all day long from the start of our shift to the end of our shift.”

While demanding, the job is rewarding. Sometimes, Marshall gets to meet the people he helped save. There’s one instance in particular that stands out.

Marshall remembered, “I had a patient trapped in a motor vehicle incident one time. They were crushed. They were in a cardiac arrest event.”

The EMS team launched into action and the patient made a full recovery.

“We were actually able to meet with him after that and we’ve communicated several times via emails and things of that nature so i kind of gained a friend out of it.”

Marshall hasn’t always been able to be the hero. Years ago, when Marshall worked at a local plant, he witnessed coworker suffer from a life threatening injury. It’s what inspired him to join the emergency medicine field.

Marshall remembered, “It was a very hopeless feeling during that time before first responders got there - that we weren’t able to provide him the care he needed and I told myself that was the worst feeling I ever had in my life and I refused to ever feel that way again.”

The very next day, Marshall signed up for a class and began his journey into emergency medicine.

It’s a mission he’s passed down to his son and shares with his wife. It isn’t uncommon for emergency medicine to be a life purpose that spans across generations.

Marshall said, “I feel that we were put here to help serve and to put everyone up above us.”

