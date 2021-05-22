Advertisement

UPDATE: One person dead after motorcycle crash on I-77 in Williamstown

By Phyllis Smith
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 5/21/2021 10:27 P.M.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office reports the only vehicle involved in this wreck was the motorcycle.

ORIGINAL 5/21/2021 9:55 P.M.

The Wood County Sheriff confirms one person is dead after a car versus motorcycle accident Friday night.

Sheriff Steve Stephens says it happened tonight at 9:26 p.m. in the northbound lane of Interstate 77 by mile marker 181.4 in Williamstown.

Williamstown Police, Parkersburg Police, and the coroner have been called to the scene. The northbound lanes will be shut down while they investigate.

We do not know the name of the person who died yet.

We will keep you posted as we get more information.

