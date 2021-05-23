Avery Historic District hosts pooch parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Avery Historic District held a special parade on Saturday - and by special, we mean it was all about dogs in costumes.

WTAP even got a chance to meet the Grand Marshal Dog himself.

Sharks, hula girls, and other guests made a special appearance at this pooch parade.

Tiny even got all done up beforehand with a tutu.

Tiny’s owner, Anastacia Poole explained her outfit. “She is wearing a little LGBTQ dress because my mom and them are an LGBTQ family of course.”

Bubbles, on the other hand, was lucky to make it out the door with a sock on.

Bubbles’ owner Luinna Sherwood said, “Bubbles, he likes costumes to some degree, but he’s usually busy trying to get them off.”

The Grand Marshal of the parade however was the leader of the pack.

Avery Historic District President Janet Shinsky introduced him. “This dog whose name is Reagan, he’s a senior dog and he’s going to ride in the wagon with his Grand Marshal sash.”

He was the dog of Gene Haynes, a pillar of the community. The title and the sash are all in his memory.

Gene’s daughter, the current owner of Reagan, Stacey Haynes Archer, said, “He’s my father’s dog. My father passed in December and he’s been around the street for 10 years and my father was very social and he’s very social.”

It seems like Gene and Reagan made quite the impression on their neighbors. In fact, Reagan’s become a little bit of a celebrity.

Archer said, “When I walked him for my dad over the many years, people would say hi to Reagan and I didn’t even know who they were.”

Unfortunately WTAP didn’t get Reagan’s autograph but it would probably just confuse him more.

Archer said, “He’s a little curious. I think he’s glad he’s not at the vet. He’s wondering what he’s doing in this.”

The event was meant to bring neighbors together and what better way then dogs in hats and hula skirts.

