Kids compete at youth fishing derby

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mountwood Park Youth Fishing Derby had a big turnout Saturday.

Competitors were scattered across Mountwood Park - all with the same goal in mind - catch the longest fish.

Prizes for the top four in each age division include a kayak and paddle, a tackle box, and more. The first 75 kids to catch a fish won trophies too.

Even with the park limiting the competition to just kids this year, the amount of participants more than doubled, according to Wood County Parks Director Jeremy Cross.

Logan, Nathaniel, and Daniel started fishing as soon as the event started at noon and plan on staying until the very end eight hours later.

Daniel is more than happy to spend his birthday at the derby.

He said, “Oh I am so happy. I mean I think they planned this so I could have my birthday party the same day as the fishing derby because I love fishing derbies so if I actually won on my birthday, that would mean the world to me.”

Little Raylee wants you to know that she caught a salamander, two fish, and a snake. Her brother Mitchell caught two fish and a turtle.

