Local car show attracts biggest round up yet

The show was quite the success.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 160 cars showed up for Pioneer Antique Auto Club’s car show this Saturday.

From Cadillacs to pick up trucks to Volkswagens, you could find just about any car you could imagine at Henderson Hall Plantation this weekend.

The cars weren’t just up for show. They were up for competition, with awards going to the top 25. Judges looked at things like paint jobs, wheels, and glass.

The show also served a good cause, with money raised going towards Henderson Hall. While many showed up to just admire cars, for some the show was sentimental.

Pioneer Antique Auto Club MOV member Roy Meredith said, “There’s a car here that the woman that drove it, her husband and her drove it today and she learned to drive in that car and her dad owned it originally. It was a brand new car in 1962.”

Before this car show, Meredith says their biggest turn-out was 93 cars so you could say the event was a success.

