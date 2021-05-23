Local girl scout earns silver award by giving back

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Sarah Burchett has earned her girl scout silver award by giving back to the community.

It looks almost exactly like a Little Free Library but Burchett calls it a “Blessing Box.” People can drop off nonperishables and other necessities like toiletries inside.

The concept is simple - give what you can and take what you need.

Burchett built the structure with her dad and even painted a mini-mural on the back. She said the hardest part was building the physical structure.

The hope is her project will make a difference in the lives of people currently in need.

Burchett said, “I just really hope that it can like help people get dinner on the table for their families and hope that when taking out the cost of food for that - maybe just even for a week or two - can help them get out of a tough place.”

This isn’t the end of the journey for Burchett. She plans on getting the gold award before she graduates high school.

“That’s the highest one you can get in scouts. It’s sort of like the eagle scout award,” she explained.

The pantry is located on the side of Saint Paul’s Evangelical Church in Marietta.

