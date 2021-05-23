Advertisement

Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey

Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of...
Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — State police in New Jersey are investigating reports of an overnight fatal shooting with multiple victims at a South Jersey residence.

Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

6ABC reports that police said it was a house party with a couple hundred people.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with state police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One person dead after motorcycle crash on I-77 in Williamstown
Jimmy Childs is arrested.
UPDATE: Athens County deputy arrested in connection to Bellar family case
Students pose after they finish their senior prank Wednesday night.
Ripley High students suspended for senior prank
Wings, Etc., is one of several businesses set to open soon in Vienna.
Openings of several Vienna businesses weeks away
Shawn Marshall has worked for WVU Medicine Camden Clark for almost 10 years.
Local EMS worker was inspired to serve after witnessing medical emergency

Latest News

Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The school district says the digital alterations were made to make sure all students, even...
High school criticized for changes to female students' yearbook photos
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel and vehicles wait on...
21 die in extreme weather in China ultramarathon
Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t...
Ana becomes a tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda