Advertisement

UPDATE: One dead following a police-involved shooting

An incident occurred on Beverly Street in Parkersburg Sunday afternoon.
An incident occurred on Beverly Street in Parkersburg Sunday afternoon.(Mitchell Blahut)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

One man is dead after a police officer used deadly force on a suspect.

According to Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin, officers responded to a stabbing in progress call at the Oakwood Village Apartments in South Parkersburg.

Once they arrived on scene, officials identified one victim who was stabbed multiple times by a meat cleaver. Officials then identified the suspect as 34-year-old Rufus James Ramsey III, who was still in possession of the weapon.

An officer gave multiple commands for Ramsey to disarm himself, which he did not do. The officer had to take action and use deadly force.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The officer has been reassigned from the patrol division pending further investigation.

Original Story:

The Parkersburg Police Department is investigating an incident on Beverly Street in Parkersburg.

There is not much known about the incident at this time.

WTAP has a reporter at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One person dead after motorcycle crash on I-77 in Williamstown
Jimmy Childs is arrested.
UPDATE: Athens County deputy arrested in connection to Bellar family case
Students pose after they finish their senior prank Wednesday night.
Ripley High students suspended for senior prank
Wings, Etc., is one of several businesses set to open soon in Vienna.
Openings of several Vienna businesses weeks away

Latest News

Vienna Police at Sam's Club
Vienna Police investigating threatening phone call made to Sam’s Club
Senior dog Reagan is a bit of a celebrity in his neighborhood.
Avery Historic District hosts pooch parade
Little Raylee and her brother Mitchell caught quite the variety of animals.
Kids compete at youth fishing derby
The show was quite the success.
Local car show attracts biggest round up yet