UPDATE: One dead following a police-involved shooting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

One man is dead after a police officer used deadly force on a suspect.

According to Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin, officers responded to a stabbing in progress call at the Oakwood Village Apartments in South Parkersburg.

Once they arrived on scene, officials identified one victim who was stabbed multiple times by a meat cleaver. Officials then identified the suspect as 34-year-old Rufus James Ramsey III, who was still in possession of the weapon.

An officer gave multiple commands for Ramsey to disarm himself, which he did not do. The officer had to take action and use deadly force.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The officer has been reassigned from the patrol division pending further investigation.

Original Story:

The Parkersburg Police Department is investigating an incident on Beverly Street in Parkersburg.

There is not much known about the incident at this time.

WTAP has a reporter at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.