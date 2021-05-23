Advertisement

Vienna Police investigating threatening phone call made to Sam’s Club

Vienna Police at Sam's Club
Vienna Police at Sam's Club(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna Police were at Sam’s Club on Grand Central Avenue Sunday evening, investigating a threatening phone call.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said in a text message that the caller did not mention any explosive devices but “indicated people receiving injury.”

The building has been evacuated.

Pifer said the 911 call came in around 5:22 p.m.

As of 6:45 p.m. nothing had been located inside the store.

A bomb sniffing dog was on its way to the scene from Ohio University around 6:45 p.m.

