Changes proposed for video lottery ordinance

By Todd Baucher
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission takes the first steps toward making changes in its ordinance regulating video lottery businesses.

The call for changes has come since a dispute earlier this year over people seeking a variance to locate a video lottery business in the Williamstown area.

Wood County’s ordinance was first approved in 2004, and, while West Virginia has its own regulations of video lottery businesses, the local ordinance sets a limit of 1,000 feet from a residence for establishing a business, while the state law only requires a 300-foot distance.

There was some agreement Monday changes should include allowing notification of residents that a business wants to locate in their area.

”If we wish to keep our more stringent regulation,” said Prosecutor Pat Lefebure, “I think we need to overhaul our ordinance, and make some changes to it to get notice out better, I think is certainly one thing we need to do.”

The commission also plans to enforce an existing part of the ordinance, requiring prospective owners to seek approval through the county planning commission, before taking their case for variances to the commissioners.

County Administrator Marty Seufer cautioned, however, that the county planning commission, while a public body, is not elected by voters.

