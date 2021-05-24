Dave Couch Memorial golf tournament returning this Friday

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Dave Couch Memorial golf tournament will be coming back for its 21st year.

The tournament is designed in memory of the event’s namesake, and to address the debilitating disease of ALS.

As the event returns to the fold, there will be a few changes with how the proceeds will be given out at the end.

“There’s a movement starting this year, instead of sending the money to the national ALS association, we’re finding ways to keep this money in our community to help those that are affected. You know, those are the types of things we’d like to do. Where we really feel like we can make a difference, and let them know they’re not forgotten about,” says PGA golf professional, Scott Davidson.

The tournament will be this Friday at the Parkersburg Country Club.

The event already has 34 foursomes that will be playing, and there are two more foursome spots available for the public.

If you would like to join in, you can contact the country club.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.