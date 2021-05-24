Edison Middle School students learn new skills in school garden

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the weather gets warmer, students at Edison Middle School are getting outside and learning new skills in the school’s garden and greenhouse.

Students began by growing flowers in the greenhouse and around the school grounds earlier in the year. Since then, they’ve planted a range of vegetables as well, including tomatoes, peppers, beans, peas, lettuce, and potatoes.

The garden is largely maintained by school staff during the summer months. Plans for the fall vegetable harvest are still being determined and will depend in part on the size of the crops. But the school is considering giving students an opportunity to harvest the vegetables and take some home to their families. There is also the possibility that some of the harvested vegetables will be donated to local food pantries.

As part of their science education, participating students tend the garden at least a couple of times a week, weeding and watering, and more.

Working in the garden provides students with a chance to learn valuable skills, said Jenna Schindler, the science teacher who oversees the garden’s maintenance.

“It’s a life skill to be able to plant and grow your own food. [The students] like seeing things grow, and they like to measure. We’ll say, how big is the potato plant today? Use your ruler and figure out how much it’s grown over time,” Schindler said. “And especially at the end of the year...they like to be able to get outside as much as they can. And I like to be able to do that for them, especially with something as meaningful as growing your own food,” she added.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.