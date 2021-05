Marietta College set to host NCAA Div. III baseball regional

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College will host an 6 team NCAA Division III baseball regional.

The double elimination tournament is scheduled for May 27-30 at Don and Sue Schaly Field at Pioneer Park.

REGIONAL SEEDING

1. Rowan University

2. Marietta College

3. North Carolina Wesleyan

4. St. John Fisher

5. Rochester

6. Penn State-Behrend

OPENING ROUND SCHEDULE

Thursday

11AM- Rowan vs. Penn State-Behrend

2:30PM- Marietta vs. Rochester

6:00PM- N.C. Wesleyan vs. St. John Fisher

