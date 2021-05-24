Marietta Main Street to host artists’ walks during First Fridays

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street will be hosting artists’ walks during the city’s First Friday events in June, July, and August.

The block of Butler Street between Second and First Streets will be closed for artist tables. This “Artists’ Village” will be supported by Marietta Main Street’s Public Art Committee, and will give local artists and makers an opportunity to showcase and sell their work.

Only 25 spots will be available for each event. Artist registration for one event will be $40, or $100 for all three. Registration can be completed online here. While registration is done on a rolling basis, Marietta Main Street recommends artists apply as soon as possible, since the number of available spaces is limited.

Each event will take place from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. on the first Friday of the month.

“We want to invite artists to participate to show off their talents and make some money, since a lot of events have been canceled since March of 2020. It’s just one way that we can maybe help get folks back out in the public again,” said Cristie Thomas, executive director of Marietta Main Street.

Additional updates about the event can be found by following Marietta Main Street’s Facebook page.

