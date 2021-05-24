Advertisement

Marietta Main Street to host artists’ walks during First Fridays

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street will be hosting artists’ walks during the city’s First Friday events in June, July, and August.

The block of Butler Street between Second and First Streets will be closed for artist tables. This “Artists’ Village” will be supported by Marietta Main Street’s Public Art Committee, and will give local artists and makers an opportunity to showcase and sell their work.

Only 25 spots will be available for each event. Artist registration for one event will be $40, or $100 for all three. Registration can be completed online here. While registration is done on a rolling basis, Marietta Main Street recommends artists apply as soon as possible, since the number of available spaces is limited.

Each event will take place from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. on the first Friday of the month.

“We want to invite artists to participate to show off their talents and make some money, since a lot of events have been canceled since March of 2020. It’s just one way that we can maybe help get folks back out in the public again,” said Cristie Thomas, executive director of Marietta Main Street.

Additional updates about the event can be found by following Marietta Main Street’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident occurred on Beverly Street in Parkersburg Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: One dead following a police-involved shooting
Vienna Police at Sam's Club
UPDATE: Police clear Sam’s Club, investigation into threat continues
UPDATE: Victim of Friday night motorcycle crash identified
The crash occurred in Newport. Ohio.
Motorcycle vehicle crash lands two in hospital
The show was quite the success.
Local car show attracts biggest round up yet

Latest News

Forecast for May 24th
Forecast for May 24th
(Source: pexels.com)
Edison Middle School students learn new skills in school garden
85-year-old woman achieves dream and graduates high school
85-year-old woman achieves dream and graduates high school
WTAP News @ 11 - FCC offers temporary broadband discounts
WTAP News @ 11 - FCC offers temporary broadband discounts