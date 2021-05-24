Advertisement

Motorcycle vehicle crash lands two in hospital

The crash occurred in Newport. Ohio.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ohio. (WTAP) - A motorcycle vehicle collision ended in multiple people being taken to the hospital.

According to initial reports, a motorcycle veered left of center and struck a car. The motorcyclist, Michael Bond, is currently at a hospital in serious condition. The driver of the SUV, Angie Ward, is also in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

First-responders were called to the scene at 4:18 PM.

It occurred at 4685 County Road Nine in Newport, Ohio.

All this information came from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

