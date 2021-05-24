Obituaries: Jacqueline Gray Timmis and Brayden Joel Timmis

Jacqueline Gray Timmis, 26, of Sunnyside Road, Pennsboro, WV departed this life as a result of a tragic motor vehicle accident on May 20, 2021 at Greenwood, WV.

Jacqueline was born September 11, 1994 in Parkersburg, WV, and is survived by her parents Charles Paul (Charity) Andrew of Pennsboro, WV and Tracy Caroline (Tim aka Leonard) Murphy of Charlotte, NC.

Jacqueline was employed and will be deeply missed by her co-workers and friends at The Boxcar restaurant in St. Marys, WV. Her greatest enjoyment came from being a mother to her children, spending time with family and friends and going on camping trips.

In addition to her parents Jacqueline is survived by her husband Richard Bryan Timmis, Belpre, OH; her son Clayton Paul Timmis, Pennsboro, WV; two sisters, Jacinda Kay Andrew, Spencer, WV and Alexandra Caroline (Daniel) Bailey, Pennsboro, WV; one brother, Cody James Andrew, Pennsboro, WV, nieces and friends.

Jacqueline was accompanied in death by her son, Brayden Joel Timmis.

A celebration of life will be held at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 2-4 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Brayden Joel Timmis, age 3, of Sunnyside Road, Pennsboro, WV departed this life as a result of a tragic motor vehicle accident on May 20, 2021 at Greenwood, WV.

Brayden was born September 11, 2017, on his mother’s birthday, in Parkersburg WV the son of Richard Bryan Timmis, Belpre, OH and the late Jacqueline Gray Timmis.

Brayden could best be described as a fun spirited little boy with a ready smile.

In addition to his father Brayden is survived by one brother, Clayton Paul Timmis, Pennsboro, WV; maternal grandparents Charles Paul (Charity) Andrew, Pennsboro, WV and Tracy Caroline (Tim aka Leonard) Murphy, Charlotte, NC; paternal grandmother, Sheri Ann Timmis, Jensen Beach, FL; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Brayden was accompanied in death by his mother, Jacqueline Gray Timmis and was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joel Kimbrough Timmis.

A celebration of life will be held at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 2-4 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

