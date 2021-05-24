Obituary: Aletha Helen Frabell

Aletha Helen Frabell, 73, of Vienna died May 23,2021, at her residence. She was born April 21, 1948, a daughter to the late Dale Edward and Annabell Louise Sell Lehew. Aletha was a hairdresser and owner of Mr. Paul’s Hair Salon.

Surviving Aletha is her son Bruce Douglas II (Kace); grandchildren Bruce Douglas III (Alexis, Zachary Douglas, Byron Clayton, Leeland Clayton, Shannon Clayton, and Courtney Clayton; siblings Bud, Charlie, Robert, Lois, and Susan; and many great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Frabell, and daughter Terri Clayton.

Services will be held Thursday, May 27th, at 11am, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.