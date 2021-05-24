Obituary: Charlotte A. Waterman Vannoy

Charlotte A. Waterman Vannoy, 89, of Marietta, died Friday, May 21, 2021.

She was born June 19, 1931 to the late Seth and Flossie {Voshel} Waterman.

She is survived by four children: Donald Jr. (Linda) of Belleville IL; Rebecca (Melvin) Caldwell, Michael (Becky) both of Marietta and Kenneth (Lisa) of St. Clairsville, OH; eight grandchildren: Donald Vannoy III, John Caldwell, Susanna (Greg) Parsons, Christy (Gary) Bills, Lori Vannoy; Irene Vannoy, Bethany (Joel) Reed and Seth (Brittanie) Vannoy. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren: Ellen Martin, Thaxton Vannoy, Alexander Martin, Dale Caldwell, Wylie Bills, Keegan Bills, Khloe Schwaigert, Jaden Caldwell, Brody Bills and Kaleb Parsons. One step great-granddaughter Brooke Kyle.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Donald, a brother Harry Voshel, a grand-daughter Lotina Vannoy Karcher and a grandson.

The family would like to thank the Amedisys Hospice Service nurses for the care of Charlotte in her final days.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home - East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750. Funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Burial will be private at East Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marietta Amedisys Hospice, 27855 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

