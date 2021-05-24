Obituary: David Edwin Currey

David Edwin Currey, 59 of Parkersburg, WV passed away May 23, 2021 at his residence.

He was born June 9, 1961 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Beth Humphries Currey and the late Ira Edwin Currey.

David was a 1979 graduate of PSHS. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, camping, and sharing stories from growing up with his family and friends. Dave was great with his hands and could fix almost anything. He liked campfire cooking and thought he was pretty good!

He is survived by his mother, Beth Currey; longtime partner, Becky Florence; daughter, Jamie (JJ) Schmitt; brothers, Jeff ( Lois ) Currey, Matt (Kelli) Currey; sister, Susan (Danny) Varner; several nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica.

Dave was proud, funny, stubborn, and loyal. He will be deeply missed by Becky, his family, many friends, and his dog Digger.

Per his wishes, there will not be any services at this time. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Currey family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.