Obituary: Ervin Edward “Ed” Antill

Ervin Edward “Ed” Antill of Wingett Run, OH, passed away May 21, 2021, at OSU in Columbus, OH. He was born on February 18, 1953 to Ed and Georgia “Brown” Antill.

Ed was a 1971 graduate of Fort Frye High School. Ed was employed at several jobs including Marietta Hospital and later retired after 30 years as a truck driver and a heavy equipment operator with Liberty Township.

Ed is survived by his wife Pam of 45 years of marriage, their daughter Tracy “Justin” Flesher of Belpre, son Travis, sister Yvonne “Jim” Williams both of Wingett Run and several nieces and nephews.

Ed is preceded in death by son Wesley Allen, mother and father, mother and father-in law.

Ed enjoyed collecting his guns, hunting, pitching horseshoes, watching westerns on TV and spending time with his family.

Ed’s wishes are to be cremated and a family memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be emailed at: condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

