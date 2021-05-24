Obituary: Gary Eugene Hardman

Gary Eugene Hardman, 74 of Waverly, passed away May 23, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born June 10, 1946 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Dexter E. and Frances (Haddox) Hardman.

Gary retired from Cytek (American Cyanamid) as a Maintenance Supervisor with over 32 years of service. He was a U. S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War, achieving the National Defense, Vietnam Service, Republic of Vietnam Campaign, Army Sharpshooter and Marksmanship Medals. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and camping and was a Harley Guy.

Gary was a lifetime member of the VFW 8127 and Baptist by faith.

Surviving is his wife and soulmate of 31 years whom he loved dearly, Elizabeth “Liz” Talbott Hardman, children: James “J. R.” Hardman (Tammy) of Waverly, Christina Virtue (Bob) of Belleville and Nathan Reed of Waverly and brother Danny Hardman (Doris) of Waverly.

He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren who were very special to him: Joshua (Alyssa), Brittany, Tanner, Raighan, Austin, Dante and Hunter along with a special cousin Linda Canfield of Marietta.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son Dexter W. Hardman, niece and nephew Shawn and Brandy Hardman, and sister-in-law Cyndi Life.

Funeral services will be Thursday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Frank Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8PM.

