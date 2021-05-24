Obituary: Janet Sue Vandine Pottmeyer

Janet Sue Vandine Pottmeyer, 80, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at her home in Williamstown, WV. She was born on July 25, 1940 to Thomas & Irene Cassidy Vandine.

Janet was a 1958 graduate of Newport High School. Over the years, Janet was a real estate agent, worked in the clothing retail business at Sharon’s Ms. Roberts and volunteered at Marietta Memorial Hospital. However, her most important and proudest accomplishments were being a devoted mother, wife, nana and sister.

Janet is survived by three children, Angela Pottmeyer of Marietta, Ohio, Amy Jo Miracle (Sam) of Marietta and Rod Pottmeyer (Shannon) of Brentwood, TN; seven grandchildren, Wesley and Mason Thieman, Jocelyn and Wyatt Miracle and Taylor, Olivia and Brooke Pottmeyer; one sister, Sharon Tullis (Mike) of Scott City, MO; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Cecil C. Pottmeyer and grandchild, Colby S. Miracle.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell officiating. Family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. that day. Following services, there will be a celebration of life at the Pottmeyer Cabin on the Ohio River, One Pribble Lane, Williamstown, WV.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Pottmeyer family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going the funeral home’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.