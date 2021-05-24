Obituary: John Wesley Dye

John Wesley Dye II, 71, of Left Hand, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the CAMC-General Hospital, Charleston, after a sudden illness.

He was born December 17, 1949, at Spencer the son of the late John Wesley and Pauline Belva Westfall Dye.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Justa L. Harper in 2018.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Barbara Kay McGlothlin Dye; children, Heather Michelle Rucker and her husband, Rick of Milton, Fla., Angela Renee Bowen and her husband, Nathanael, John Wesley Dye III and William Andrew Dye all of Left Hand; grandchildren, Alannah Rucker, Nick Rucker, BreeAnna (James) Nottingham, Gabe (Gabi) Bowen, Isaac Bowen, Peyton Bowen and Elijah Bowen; sister, Terry Conley of Maryland.

John was a retired truck driver, 1968 graduate of Spencer High School, W.Va. Army National Guard veteran and 50 year member of the American Legion Post 21, Spencer. He was also a member and trustee of the Left Hand Church.

His pastimes included mowing, gardening, playing croquet with his grandchildren, going to the beach, playing family card games, making people laugh and spending time with his family.

His request for cremation has been honored by his family.

A memorial service in honor of John to celebrate his life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at the Left Hand Church. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

