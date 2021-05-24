Obituary: Margie Lee Wade

Margie Lee Wade, 79, of Glenville, WV, departed this earth on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

She was born June 30, 1941, a daughter of the late Earl and Lilly Gay Duelley Wilson.

She is survived by daughter, Anna (Chris) Gant of Front Royal, VA; sons Kenny (Donna) Summers of Burnsville, WV; Lewis (Norma) Summers of Glenville, WV; and Richard (Nancy) Summers of Glenville, WV; step-children Oras Wade, Jr. and Dinah Roberts; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Oras Wade, Sr. and a grandson.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Ronzel Roberts officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in Three Poplar Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com



