Obituary: Michael Carlisle Durham

Michael Carlisle Durham, 80, of Vienna passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his residence.

He was born January 15, 1941 in Cincinnati, OH a son of the late Charles William and Carolina Custer Durham.

Michael was a member of the United States National Guard. He worked as a truck driver for Smith Concrete for nine years and later drove trucks for various companies. After retirement, Michael worked as a security guard for Mt. Moritz Security.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanie McCutchen Durham; a son, Michael Durham (Angela) of Lowell, OH; two daughters, Becca Garrison (Brad) of Parkersburg and DeAnna Finnicum of Vienna; a sister, Kitty Jones (Oliver) of Columbus, OH; a brother, Timothy Durham (Cindy) of Marietta, GA; six grandchildren, Michael Durham, II (Misty Sue), Zackory Durham (Abigail), Cheyenne McGee (David), Aiden Garrison, Kevin and Thomas Finnicum; and 10 great grandchildren, Brody, Cooper, Spencer and Jaxton Durham, Brandt, Kayden and Harper Durham, Jensen, Odessa and Noah McGee; nieces and nephews, C.W. Durham (Chrissy), Christi Love, Ian Davis, and Caitin Davis; and seven great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Durham.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations be made to Amedysis Hospice of Vienna or the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the family.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, 3005 Grand Central Ave., Vienna.

