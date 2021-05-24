Obituary: Neal R. Dye

Neal R Dye, 79, of Parkersburg passed away May 20, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 10, 1941 in Ripley, WV a son of the late Denzil C. and Suzie Moss Dye.

He was retired from Teamsters Local #175 and was a member of Ripley Masonic Lodge #16.

He is survived by his children Bonnie Dye Riewaldt of Middlefield, OH, Chick Dye (Nancy) of Akron, OH, Rod Dye (Carolyn) of Navarre, OH, Tim Dye (Lesa) of Parkersburg, and Brion Dye (Misty) of Parkersburg, WV; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two sisters Iris and Tiny.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-one years Sharon K. Dye, his oldest son David Dye, two brothers Paul and Therion; and two sisters Audrey and Dee.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

