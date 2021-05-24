Obituary: Ronda Sue Rublee

Ronda Sue Rublee, 71, of Marietta, Ohio passed away on May 23, 2021. She was born January 9, 1950 in Jamestown, New York, and raised in nearby Kennedy, New York. She graduated from Falconer High School in 1968 and continued her education by graduating from Highland Hospital School of Nursing in 1971. She later graduated Summa Cum Laude from Ohio University, Athens, in 1996.

Ronda worked at WCA Hospital in Jamestown, New York surgical unit for four years, then moved to the Marietta area where she worked in the nursing department of the City of Marietta Health Department for 20 years. She continued her career for 20 more years as a charge nurse for Selby General Hospital.

Ronda was a self-inspired naturalist and had a deep interest in trees and in nature. She immensely enjoyed hunting for Morel mushrooms in the spring with her close friends. She was always available to help her friends complete chores and their immediate tasks. She regularly took area children on fishing and camping outings, and on several occasions helped neighbors clean up after a flood.

Ronda was preceded in death by her parents, H. Lawrence Rublee and Janice (Ayling) Rublee, and her dear friends Brian Powell and Chuck Sowers. She is survived by several brothers and sisters: Lawrence (Larry) Rublee and Patti (Shaffer) Rublee of Warren, PA, David and Ann (Mahoney) Rublee of Frewsberg, NY, Barry and Marlene (Rublee) Murphy of the Marietta area, and Norman and Laurel (Rublee) Hoch of Ellington, NY. She is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews, and Madmosielle Maddie Marie, her faithful canine companion.

Cremation will be observed with a Celebration of Life Party to be held at a later date.

Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 609 West Street Caldwell, OH has been entrusted to care for the family.

Instead of donations, Ronda would like to be remembered by inspiring people to give of themselves and give of their time.

