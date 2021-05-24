Obituary: Timothy Andrew Anderson

Timothy Andrew Anderson, 54, of Parkersburg passed away May 21, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born August 29, 1966 in Parkersburg, son of the late Robert Allen and Mable McWilliams Anderson. He was owner/operator of Anderson and Sons and worked construction and as a landscaper. Timothy enjoyed video games, TV and loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his five children, Andrew Anderson (Jennifer) of Belpre, Timothy Anderson (Melinda) of Parkersburg, Elizabeth Meredith (Thomas) of Florence, KY, Ale Anderson and Jonathan Anderson (Rita) both of Parkersburg; three sisters, Mary Conner of Belpre, Bonnie Sims of Parkersburg and Chris Grogg (David) of Sanford, NC; and fourteen grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Ann Bailey Anderson; and a brother, Thomas Anderson.

There will be no visitation or services. Kimes Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.kimes.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.