Obituary: William Francis Airhart

William Francis Airhart of Belmont, NC and Coolville, Oh, passed away Saturday May 22, 2021at the age of 74. Bill was born in El Paso, Tx, a son of the late Chet and Linda Airhart.

He attended St Margaret Mary and Hamilton schools, graduating from Parkersburg High School in 1965. Bill played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and played basketball for the PHS Big Reds. Bill received his Associate in Applied Science from Parkersburg Community College and his B.A. from Glenville State College. Bill joined the U.S. Navy in 1966. Also, in 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Judy Moss.

After his time in the Navy, Bill worked for the Insulator Union before being hired by the United States Post Office in Parkersburg. In 1989, he was transferred to North Carolina where he worked until retiring from Monroe, NC, as Postmaster. Bill attended St Margaret Mary Catholic Church, several Catholic churches in North Carolina, and now St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. While living in Parkersburg, Bill was a member of the Elks, Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, and DAV.

After retiring, Bill and Judy split their time between Belmont, NC, and their farm in Coolville, Ohio. He loved the farm and raising cattle. He was actually doing hay when he passed away.

Bill is survived by his wife Judy, their sons, William C (Andria) of Coolville, John Patrick (Mari Agnes) of Belmont, NC; grandsons William, Tyler, Ethan, and Andrew Airhart, and Clayton Steele; granddaughters Josie, Alexandria, and Jessica Airhart, and Mc Kenzie Steele; brother Ed (Maryanne) Airhart; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Robert.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father John Rice as celebrant. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery North with military honors by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be Monday 6-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

