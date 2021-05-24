Ohio: nearly 2.8 million sign up for Vax-a-Million lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Ohio’s governor says nearly 2.8 million residents have registered for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

Gov. Mike DeWine says vaccinations have surged across demographic groups since he announced the incentive program.

The lottery provides five $1 million prizes to adults and five full-ride college scholarships to children. Winners will be announced Wednesday.

DeWine announced the incentive program May 12 as a way of building enthusiasm for the slowing COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.