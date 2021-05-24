Advertisement

Ohio: nearly 2.8 million sign up for Vax-a-Million lottery

On the first day the drawing’s registration page opened, it already had 25 million page views by 4:30 p.m., according to state officials. That resulted in “hundreds of thousands” of sign-ups to win one of the five $1 million prizes, state officials said.(Ohio Lottery)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Ohio’s governor says nearly 2.8 million residents have registered for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

Gov. Mike DeWine says vaccinations have surged across demographic groups since he announced the incentive program.

The lottery provides five $1 million prizes to adults and five full-ride college scholarships to children. Winners will be announced Wednesday.

DeWine announced the incentive program May 12 as a way of building enthusiasm for the slowing COVID-19 vaccination effort.

