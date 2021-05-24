Advertisement

Sewer tap scheduled in Marietta

Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer tap in front of 208 Acme Street. Work will begin Wednesday May 26 at 8:00 A.M., weather permitting. The north bound lane of Acme street. will be restricted between Phillips Street and Greene Street to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Acme Street will be open to local traffic only.

There will be no parking on either side of Acme Street in front of 208 Acme  Street. Signs will be posted.

The work is expected to be completed by Thursday May 27. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible. Those with additional questions may contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at (740) 373-3858.

