The FCC is now offering temporary internet discounts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The FCC is temporarily offering internet discounts for people through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

Paul Isherwood of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action says connection isn’t the only big problem rural Americans face in terms of broadband access. There’s affordability too.

This program provides up to $50 in monthly internet service discounts. It also can provide a one time discount of up to $100 towards a laptop, desktop, or tablet.

Keep in mind, not all providers are participating in this program.

Additionally, you must be eligible to participate. If you receive certain government assistance like snap or medicaid, you are eligible. If you lost a substantial amount of income due to job loss or furloughing since February of last year, you are eligible. If you receive benefits under the free and reduced price school lunch or breakfast program, you are eligible. Those are just some factors that can make you eligible.

Isherwood emphasizes the importance of internet access in the modern day.

He said, “I mean we talk a lot about this term ‘the digital divide - the internet haves and the internet have-nots and there’s no doubt that in the 21st century going forward that parts of our country, parts of our community that don’t have the internet are going to get left behind.”

According to the FCC, you can get connected to this program by contacting a participating broadband provider about their application process. You can also call 833-511-0311 for a mail in application, or go to getemergencybroadband.org.

For more information, click on this link: https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.