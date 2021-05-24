Advertisement

UPDATE: Police clear Sam’s Club, investigation into threat continues

Vienna Police at Sam's Club
Vienna Police at Sam's Club(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police have cleared Sam’s Club on Grand Central Avenue after responding to a threat called into the store just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Though police said no explosives were mentioned in the call, a bomb sniffing dog was brought in from Ohio University to sweep the store.

Authorities did not find anything in their search.

The scene was cleared shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police are continuing to investigate the threat.

Original Story:

Vienna Police were at Sam’s Club on Grand Central Avenue Sunday evening, investigating a threatening phone call.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said in a text message that the caller did not mention any explosive devices but “indicated people receiving injury.”

The building has been evacuated.

Pifer said the 911 call came in around 5:22 p.m.

As of 6:45 p.m. nothing had been located inside the store.

A bomb-sniffing dog was on its way to the scene from Ohio University around 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One person dead after motorcycle crash on I-77 in Williamstown
An incident occurred on Beverly Street in Parkersburg Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: One dead following a police-involved shooting
Jimmy Childs is arrested.
UPDATE: Athens County deputy arrested in connection to Bellar family case
Students pose after they finish their senior prank Wednesday night.
Ripley High students suspended for senior prank
Wings, Etc., is one of several businesses set to open soon in Vienna.
Openings of several Vienna businesses weeks away

Latest News

If you are eligible, you can get up to $50 off monthly internet fees.
The FCC is now offering temporary internet discounts
Mrs. Bowersock is graduating alongside multiple great grandchildren this year.
85 year old woman achieves dream and graduates high school
The crash occurred in Newport. Ohio.
Motorcycle vehicle crash lands two in hospital
An incident occurred on Beverly Street in Parkersburg Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: One dead following a police-involved shooting