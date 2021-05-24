Advertisement

Wood County Commission discusses plans for multi-purpose building

By Todd Baucher
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission Monday discussed plans for a new multi-purpose building with the newly-chosen architect for the project.

Adam Krason of Charleston-based ZMM previously has worked on plans for the Wood County Judicial Annex, as well as building projects for Wood County Schools.

The multi-purpose center is slated to be built at the now-vacant site of the former Wood County Jail.

Plans call for parking for the facility to be located next door, at the location of a mostly-vacant building that once housed the sheriff’'s office and, before that, Wood County Magistrate Court.

“It’s an aged building, and that’s going to come down, regardless,” said Commission President Blair Couch. “It will be able to be used for parking, but that building will come down once we complete the new one.”

The new building is envisioned as a meeting site. But it could also be used to house victims of emergencies, or to do things like COVID testing or mass vaccinations, things that have required the use of different buildings, including churches and schools during the pandemic.

The proposed site has been vacant since the former jail was demolished in 2014.

