Wood County teacher gets “Outstanding Industry Educator Award”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jared Voldness, a teacher at the Wood County tech center and Caperton center, received the “Outstanding Industry Educator Award” from the “Explore the New Manufacturing Program.”

Voldness teaches pre-engineering and computer sciences at the facility.

Students get a chance to work with state-of-the-art equipment, such as 3-d printers and robotics materials.

This award coming in hand isn’t something that is out of question for a lot of Voldness’s colleagues either.

“Jared gives an enormous amount of time to benefit students. One example is starting a First Robotics Club with another instructor. He meets with students after school and at times on weekends. Jared and some of his students made PPE equipment utilizing the 3D printer. These were donated to various healthcare professionals,” Pier Bocchini, Principal Wood County Technical Center & Caperton Center for Applied Technology.

Voldness says that this award goes a long way in giving his class even more exposure.

Especially one that provides students more options in the future.

“This kind of gives the students more options. In the past, I’ve pretty much had students go straight to college. Now, I have more students looking at, ‘could I go work in a career for awhile and then go to college?’ Or, ‘could I go do a technical associate’s program, and I’m already using what I’ve learned here?’ Instead of going to the four-year colleges like most students do,” says Voldness.

Voldness will receive a five hundred dollar award designated for classroom improvement.

As well as a commemorative wooden plaque and a gift basket with West Virginia-based products.

Launched in 2020, the Emerging Elite in Manufacturing & Outstanding Industry Educator Awards celebrate the skills and dedication of students and educators across West Virginia. “Jared is a champion for his students who utilizes a myriad of resources to provide development opportunities for his students, including teaming with DuPont in the 2020-2021 Manufacturing Innovation Challenge. We are honored to recognize Jared for his commitment and excellence,” Monica Cross, Program Director of Explore the New Manufacturing.

