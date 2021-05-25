Crews battle house fire in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emergency crews have just left the scene of a fire that began shortly before 7:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of St. Marys Avenue and 13th Street in Parkersburg.

The Wood County 911 Center says that there was a fire in the basement of the home.

There is no information about any injuries at this time.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police departments responded to the blaze, as well as St. Joe’s ambulance service.

The scene was cleared shortly before 7:45 Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.