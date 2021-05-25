Kitten season challenges local shelters

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s kitten season and, while that may sound cute, it’s actually a challenging time of year for shelters.

With the warmer months comes breeding season. During this time of year, shelters are flooded with kittens.

Ohio Valley’s Shelter Operations Manager Scott Hatfield said, “It’s basically a race against the clock as kittens are coming in, to get them out and into rescues or get them out into foster homes.”

While the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley reports typical numbers for kitten season and the Humane Society of Parkersburg reports only slightly higher numbers, that doesn’t mean it isn’t a challenge. In fact, Parkersburg’s Outcome Specialist Ashlie Ferrell said they get kittens every day.

“I know Saturday we took in two mommas with seven babies between the two of them and they all went to foster care.”

Ohio Valley’s Shelter Operations Manager Scott Hatfield said, before kitten season, they had 50 to 60 cats and now they have over 100.

Hatfield said, on top of more hours for volunteers and staff, chances of disease increases so it’s important they keep the sick isolated.

“Whenever you’re dealing with something like full capacity generally a lot of times you’ll see an increase in disease as well,” he said.

Hatfield reports no incidences of serious illness.

The influx in kittens effects adoptions of older cats as well.

Ferrell said, “I mean we have so many cats that are here that are having trouble finding homes and now we have all these kittens coming in.”

One way to help prevent kitten season from getting out of hand is by spaying or neutering your cats. This not only helps with kitten season but overall life quality.

Ferrell said, “They’re just going to be healthier all the way around. They’re going to want to stay home more, not be out running around all the time because maybe they’re smelling females in heat or maybe the females are in heat themselves.”

If you want to help these shelters, they suggest adopting, volunteering, or donating. Ferrell says the Humane Society of Parkersburg is always low on kitten supplies.

