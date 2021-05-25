Obituary: Pamela J. Calebaugh Cottrell

Pamela J. Calebaugh Cottrell, 71 of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at home May 24, 2021. The daughter of the late Phillip and Eloise Goff Calebaugh, Mrs. Cottrell was a graduate of Wirt County High School with the Class of 1968. She was a CNA at Worthington Manor and worked for Marathon in Menter, Ohio. She also was a volunteer dispatcher at the Wirt EMS.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 27 years, John Cottrell and her siblings Deanna “Sue” Jones and Barbara Nickelson.

She is survived by her daughters Robin (Bo) Dress and Rebecca Cottrell; grandchildren Amber-Lynna Pennington, Jordan Pennington, John Rutter, Lillian Gilbert, Steven “Stevie” Salsbury, Jr, Stacey Salsbury and Brandi Salsbury; great-grandchildren Ophelia Wimer, Aubreigh Flinn and Harley Lockhart and siblings Phyllis Rosko and Phillip “Wayne” Calebaugh.

Mrs. Cottrell enjoyed crocheting and quilting. She liked doing pottery with her sister Barbara, attending concerts and playing with the grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 11:00 with interment at K or P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV.

