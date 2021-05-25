Advertisement

Road closures taking place in Ritchie County

(WSAZ)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closure of Ritchie CR 74/9, Buck Run, beginning on Tuesday, May 25, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH Heavy Maintenance will be performing a pipe installation on Ritchie CR 74/9, Buck Run, beginning from mileposts .02, .05, 0.3, and 0.5. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. each day through Friday, May 28, 2021. The roadway will be closed. Therefore, motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident occurred on Beverly Street in Parkersburg Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: One dead following a police-involved shooting
The crash occurred in Newport. Ohio.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist in stable condition
Vienna Police at Sam's Club
UPDATE: Police clear Sam’s Club, investigation into threat continues
Jacqueline and Brayden Timmis
Obituaries: Jacqueline Gray Timmis and Brayden Joel Timmis
If you are eligible, you can get up to $50 off monthly internet fees.
The FCC is now offering temporary internet discounts

Latest News

Forecast for May 25th
Forecast for May 25th
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 5/25/21
First responders were on scene for about 20 minutes.
Crews battle house fire in Parkersburg
The Parkersburg Humane Society's foster families are currently at capacity, according to the...
Kitten season challenges local shelters