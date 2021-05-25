Road closures taking place in Ritchie County

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closure of Ritchie CR 74/9, Buck Run, beginning on Tuesday, May 25, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH Heavy Maintenance will be performing a pipe installation on Ritchie CR 74/9, Buck Run, beginning from mileposts .02, .05, 0.3, and 0.5. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. each day through Friday, May 28, 2021. The roadway will be closed. Therefore, motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule

