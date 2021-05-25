UPDATE: Man who fled Adult Parole Authority turns himself in

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Police says Chadwick Smearman turned himself in a the APA office and will be going to the Washington County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Washington County deputies were looking for Chadwick Smearman Tuesday afternoon, after authorities said he ran away from the Adult Parole Authority.

Sheriff Larry Mincks said running from the APA is a crime comparable to escaping from jail.

Smearman has warrants out for fleeing and eluding, as well as escape.

Mincks said if you see Smearman, to call the sheriff’s department or leave an anonymous tip on the department website.

