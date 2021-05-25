Advertisement

UPDATE: Man who fled Adult Parole Authority turns himself in

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Police says Chadwick Smearman turned himself in a the APA office and will be going to the Washington County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Washington County deputies were looking for Chadwick Smearman Tuesday afternoon, after authorities said he ran away from the Adult Parole Authority.

Sheriff Larry Mincks said running from the APA is a crime comparable to escaping from jail.

Smearman has warrants out for fleeing and eluding, as well as escape.

Mincks said if you see Smearman, to call the sheriff’s department or leave an anonymous tip on the department website.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened just after 8:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Parkersburg man battling life-threatening injuries in early morning Route 7 crash
Jim Wharton
WTAP Sports Director Jim Wharton is retiring after more than four decades
Gov. Justice announces additional incentives for vaccinated people
Leesha Santek, 34, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second degree...
Glouster woman and drug ringleader sentenced up to seven and a half years in prison
Complaint filed against Parkersburg by city fire inspector

Latest News

Forecast for May 28th
Forecast for May 28th
Jim Wharton
Daybreak - Thank You, Jim
City of Marietta creating new beautified outdoor space
The policy runs through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach.
‘Umbrellas only’ beach rule starts Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach
Sons of the American Revolution hold memorial service for patriots
Sons of the American Revolution hold memorial service for patriots