Complaint filed against Parkersburg by city fire inspector

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update: 5/27/2021

Former Parkersburg mayor Bob Newell denies any involvement in the hiring of a chief fire inspector, whose successor is suing the city.

Newell says fire inspectors are not appointed without the recommendation of fire chiefs. He noted the existence of a city ordinance allowing appointments without a civil service exam-one, he says was ignored for 45 years by the Fire Civil Service Commissions until 2015.



The chief fire inspector for the city of Parkersburg has filed a complaint against the city, claiming he’s been met with “regular and prolonged interference with his job duties”, and that his salary has frequently been changed by the city administration.

Wayne White became Chief Fire Inspector in 2017, although he claims he replaced an inspector who was improperly appointed to the position.

The complaint, filed May 25, says White has been unable to complete required trainings due to interference from his chain of command, and has only been able to perform building inspections and reviewing building plans.

White says that, on February 17, 2015-when Bob Newell was Mayor of Parkersburg-an individual was appointed Chief Fire Inspector without a required exam. White further claims it is his belief the new inspector “was the personal choice of the mayor”. The complaint says the Civil Service Commission later that year declared the promotion invalid, stating the position of Chief Fire Inspector should be filled according to the results of a civil service test. The civil service ruling, after an appeal was filed by the city, was later affirmed by Circuit Judge J.D. Beane.

White became fire inspector in 2017, after scoring the highest on the civil service test, but claims he has since been subjected to “harassment and retaliation” by Fire Chief Jason Matthews and the city administration.

He claims he has been unable to complete required training sessions due to what he calls interference from the fire department, and has only been able to perform building inspections and reviewing building plans. He says he has not been able to complete investigations.

White’s complaint also seeks pay he says he is owed and fringe benefits, claiming his salary has repeatedly been changed by the administration, and that he was moved from salaried to hourly, and that he was shorted on longevity pay.

He also claims “unequal treatment compared to prior chief fire inspectors”, including being denied the opportunity to attend required training for fire investigations and the opportunity to earn overtime he says the city has permitted in the past.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce told us Wednesday the city has not been served with a copy of the complaint and could not comment. Matthews could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

