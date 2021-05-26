Advertisement

Downed tree reported on Route 14 in Williamstown

By Sarah Cooke
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A downed tree was reported on Route 14 in Williamstown Wednesday.

The tree brought down nearby power lines as it fell, and is blocking the road near the intersection of West Third Street and Columbia Avenue. The road in the area has been closed.

The Williamstown Fire Department, as well as Highway Patrol, are responding.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

