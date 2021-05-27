Glouster woman and drug ringleader sentenced up to seven and a half years in prison

ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Thirty-four year old, Leesha Santek, was sentenced Wednesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to a maximum sentence of seven and a half years in prison.

According to a news release from Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller Blackburn, Santek pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. She was charged after an investigation into an area drug ring that revealed her to be one of the leaders of the ring.

Santek was arrested in November of 2020 after working with local drug dealers to supply heroin and methamphetamine in Athens and Perry counties. She was purchasing and transporting the drugs from the Columbus area.

Santek was previously convicted in 2015 of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity related to the sales of narcotics in the Athens County area.

Co-defendant Roger Rutter, 50, of Glouster, is alleged to be the other ringleader along with Santek. He is being held at Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $1 million bond for charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated possession of drugs, and hunting without permission.

Upon her release, Santek will be placed on post-release control for three years.

